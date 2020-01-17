Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $1.85 Million Position in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lessened its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,040 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 1,026.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,132,535 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $436,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943,266 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,210,733 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $247,716,000 after purchasing an additional 84,732 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,161,281 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $240,652,000 after purchasing an additional 85,012 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S increased its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 910,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $188,763,000 after purchasing an additional 6,801 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 813,560 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $166,454,000 after purchasing an additional 105,971 shares during the period. 69.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $220.00 target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Buckingham Research raised shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $219.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $316.00 to $301.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $250.00 target price (up previously from $244.00) on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, JMP Securities raised shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $261.53.

Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $249.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.37. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 52-week low of $180.73 and a 52-week high of $249.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $229.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.20 by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $9.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 18.86%. Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 21.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 19.79%.

Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.