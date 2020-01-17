Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $1.30 Million Holdings in EAGLE POINT CR/COM (NYSE:ECC)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in EAGLE POINT CR/COM (NYSE:ECC) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,664 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 5,438 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in EAGLE POINT CR/COM were worth $1,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in EAGLE POINT CR/COM during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in EAGLE POINT CR/COM by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,505 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 3,644 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in EAGLE POINT CR/COM during the 2nd quarter valued at $471,000. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EAGLE POINT CR/COM during the 2nd quarter valued at $189,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in EAGLE POINT CR/COM by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 35,135 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. 32.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EAGLE POINT CR/COM alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised EAGLE POINT CR/COM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised EAGLE POINT CR/COM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 9th.

NYSE ECC opened at $15.61 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.90 and a 200-day moving average of $16.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $370.74 million, a P/E ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.54. EAGLE POINT CR/COM has a 52 week low of $13.80 and a 52 week high of $19.41.

EAGLE POINT CR/COM (NYSE:ECC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The investment management company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $17.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that EAGLE POINT CR/COM will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.37%. EAGLE POINT CR/COM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 150.94%.

EAGLE POINT CR/COM Company Profile

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EAGLE POINT CR/COM (NYSE:ECC).

Receive News & Ratings for EAGLE POINT CR/COM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EAGLE POINT CR/COM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.