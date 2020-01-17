WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Given Buy Rating at Argus

Argus reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, LiveTradingNews reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on WEC. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a buy rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of WEC Energy Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $87.55.

Shares of WEC traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $96.62. 72,412 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,424,981. WEC Energy Group has a 52 week low of $69.76 and a 52 week high of $98.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.71. The firm has a market cap of $29.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.32% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.6325 dividend. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. This is a boost from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.66%.

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Barbara L. Bowles sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.07, for a total value of $88,070.00. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its position in WEC Energy Group by 53.8% in the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.19% of the company’s stock.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

