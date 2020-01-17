We Are One Seven LLC Takes Position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,162,000. We Are One Seven LLC owned approximately 0.09% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 17,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 20,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 184,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,249,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 11.0% during the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 6,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter.

FMB traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $56.15. The stock had a trading volume of 150,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,100. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a twelve month low of $52.55 and a twelve month high of $56.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.49.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%.

