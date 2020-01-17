We Are One Seven LLC Sells 7,200 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

We Are One Seven LLC cut its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 34.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,200 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the third quarter worth $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the third quarter worth $35,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 96.8% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, LifePlan Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 1,378.9% during the third quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF stock opened at $56.96 on Friday. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 12 month low of $53.28 and a 12 month high of $57.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.70.

