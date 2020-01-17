We Are One Seven LLC Sells 614 Shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

We Are One Seven LLC lowered its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 614 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 320,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,659,000 after buying an additional 52,011 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 901.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 76,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,590,000 after acquiring an additional 68,500 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,133,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $437,120,000 after acquiring an additional 111,990 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $315,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $225,000. 77.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $252.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,974,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,661,125. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $239.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $226.38. NextEra Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $171.74 and a 12-month high of $252.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $121.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.15.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.12. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 16.92% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy Inc will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on NEE shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $202.50 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $231.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.69.

In related news, Director James L. Robo sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.39, for a total transaction of $2,343,900.00. Also, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.37, for a total transaction of $382,992.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,565,894.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

