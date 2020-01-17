We Are One Seven LLC Sells 1,036 Shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

We Are One Seven LLC reduced its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,036 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of C. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 1,638.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 23,014,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,611,674,000 after acquiring an additional 21,690,409 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Citigroup by 29.4% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,228,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $716,281,000 after buying an additional 2,322,201 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup by 287.1% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 2,585,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $181,043,000 after buying an additional 1,917,339 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in Citigroup by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 3,193,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,970,000 after buying an additional 1,024,370 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Citigroup by 21.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,720,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $395,143,000 after buying an additional 996,843 shares during the period. 76.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $81.00. 10,410,055 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,476,397. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.76. Citigroup Inc has a 12 month low of $60.05 and a 12 month high of $83.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.81.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 18.75%. The firm had revenue of $18.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.91%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on C shares. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank lowered Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Vining Sparks raised Citigroup to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.87.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

