We Are One Seven LLC Raises Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

We Are One Seven LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,562 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2,475.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,002,209 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $493,052,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885,660 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 21,911.1% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 641,184 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 638,271 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1,438.4% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 611,145 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $143,801,000 after purchasing an additional 571,420 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 45.3% in the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,306,554 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $214,576,000 after purchasing an additional 407,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 54.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,011,907 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $176,143,000 after purchasing an additional 358,730 shares during the last quarter. 65.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.75, for a total value of $4,255,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,727,517.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.43, for a total value of $470,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,020,510.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,785 shares of company stock valued at $9,965,644. 4.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ NVDA traded up $3.36 on Thursday, hitting $248.93. 7,094,621 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,045,799. The business’s fifty day moving average is $230.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.37. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $131.00 and a 12 month high of $252.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.01, a PEG ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 7.71 and a current ratio of 8.42.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 24.08%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.54%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on NVIDIA from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $218.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Raymond James increased their price target on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on NVIDIA from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.86.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

