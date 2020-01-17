We Are One Seven LLC Purchases 4,731 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

We Are One Seven LLC lifted its position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 139.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,128 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,731 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Alibaba Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 7,145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,302 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pegasus Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,959 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 46.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on BABA shares. Morgan Stanley set a $207.00 target price on Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Macquarie started coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Nomura set a $215.00 target price on Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.21.

Shares of BABA stock traded down $1.12 on Thursday, reaching $223.94. The stock had a trading volume of 13,699,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,968,013. The stock has a market cap of $569.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 2.25. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 1 year low of $147.95 and a 1 year high of $231.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.24.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $16.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.72 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 34.02%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

