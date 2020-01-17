We Are One Seven LLC Increases Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

We Are One Seven LLC increased its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,224 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the period. Comcast comprises approximately 0.7% of We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Comcast by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 325,166,060 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $13,748,022,000 after acquiring an additional 8,635,296 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Comcast by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 53,688,862 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,269,965,000 after buying an additional 4,446,292 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 1,088.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 40,918,884 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,730,050,000 after buying an additional 37,474,814 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 36,744,726 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,553,567,000 after buying an additional 294,244 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Comcast by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,597,035 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,124,522,000 after buying an additional 1,326,783 shares during the period. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMCSA stock traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $46.87. The company had a trading volume of 24,128,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,008,648. The company has a market capitalization of $209.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.05. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $34.67 and a 12-month high of $47.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.47.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The cable giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $26.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.77 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 7th. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 32.94%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley set a $53.00 target price on shares of Comcast and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.52.

In other news, EVP David N. Watson sold 78,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total transaction of $3,410,627.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 564,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,648,396.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 508,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.98, for a total transaction of $22,860,995.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,108,522 shares in the company, valued at $184,801,319.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 591,948 shares of company stock worth $26,526,254. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

