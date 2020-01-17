We Are One Seven LLC Has $874,000 Stock Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

We Are One Seven LLC lessened its stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,695 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 293 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Generac by 347.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Generac in the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Generac in the second quarter worth approximately $98,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Generac in the third quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Generac by 45.5% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

GNRC stock opened at $103.92 on Friday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.15 and a twelve month high of $104.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $100.56 and its 200-day moving average is $85.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $601.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.14 million. Generac had a return on equity of 36.32% and a net margin of 11.85%. Generac’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total transaction of $503,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 670,943 shares in the company, valued at $67,584,088.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Northcoast Research raised their target price on Generac from $93.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America lowered Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $95.00 target price on Generac and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.00.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel.

