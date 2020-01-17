We Are One Seven LLC Has $704,000 Stake in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

We Are One Seven LLC lowered its stake in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 586 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in ExlService were worth $704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXLS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in ExlService by 100.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 391 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ExlService by 183.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 3,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 7,332 shares during the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new position in ExlService during the 3rd quarter valued at about $241,000. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ExlService during the 4th quarter valued at about $274,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ExlService during the 3rd quarter valued at about $277,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EXLS opened at $72.59 on Friday. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.97 and a twelve month high of $72.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 31.42, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. ExlService had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 5.17%. The firm had revenue of $251.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EXLS. Citigroup lifted their price target on ExlService from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on ExlService from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded ExlService from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

In related news, COO Pavan Bagai sold 10,346 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.52, for a total value of $708,907.92. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 45,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,111,904.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 25,000 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.06, for a total transaction of $1,726,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,478,867.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,404 shares of company stock worth $5,036,775 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

