We Are One Seven LLC Has $624,000 Stake in Shutterstock Inc (NYSE:SSTK)

We Are One Seven LLC trimmed its position in shares of Shutterstock Inc (NYSE:SSTK) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,078 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Shutterstock were worth $624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 48,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in Shutterstock by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 6,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in Shutterstock by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 12,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in Shutterstock by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Shutterstock by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SSTK opened at $44.85 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.85. Shutterstock Inc has a fifty-two week low of $33.26 and a fifty-two week high of $50.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.21.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $159.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.77 million. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 4.75%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Shutterstock Inc will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Shutterstock from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine raised Shutterstock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shutterstock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th.

About Shutterstock

Shutterstock, Inc provides digital content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers digital imagery services that include licensed photographs, vectors, illustrations, and video clips, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and video content; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects that are used to complement digital imagery.

