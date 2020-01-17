We Are One Seven LLC Has $4.54 Million Stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

We Are One Seven LLC cut its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,939 shares during the period. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of We Are One Seven LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. We Are One Seven LLC owned approximately 0.19% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF worth $4,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 77.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $236,000. PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 12,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $32.74. The stock had a trading volume of 185,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,909. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 12 month low of $26.96 and a 12 month high of $32.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.083 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. This is an increase from First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

