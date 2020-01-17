We Are One Seven LLC Has $3.19 Million Stock Holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

We Are One Seven LLC grew its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,957 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Visa accounts for about 0.8% of We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Visa by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,872,913 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $672,142,000 after purchasing an additional 95,302 shares in the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 35,430 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,094,000 after purchasing an additional 7,954 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Visa by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 55,570 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $9,559,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Valley Forge Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Visa by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Valley Forge Capital Management LP now owns 482,922 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $83,067,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 108.5% during the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 17,838 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,352,000 after purchasing an additional 9,282 shares in the last quarter. 81.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

V stock opened at $200.95 on Friday. Visa Inc has a twelve month low of $133.30 and a twelve month high of $201.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $187.66 and its 200-day moving average is $180.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $386.09 billion, a PE ratio of 36.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.93.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.04. Visa had a return on equity of 42.57% and a net margin of 52.57%. The company had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

V has been the topic of several recent research reports. Nomura increased their price target on Visa from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James increased their price target on Visa from $193.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Visa from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Visa from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim set a $194.00 price target on Visa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.92.

In other news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 21,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.71, for a total value of $3,782,218.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 227,126 shares in the company, valued at $40,589,687.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total value of $1,325,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,493,805.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,480 shares of company stock worth $10,606,182 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Featured Article: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.