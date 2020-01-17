We Are One Seven LLC Decreases Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

We Are One Seven LLC cut its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,881 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 551 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 167,032 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $9,543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 42,965 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,132,673 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $236,100,000 after buying an additional 319,822 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 7,364 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $59.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.03. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.28 and a 1-year high of $62.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.01. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 34.50%. The firm had revenue of $32.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.23%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. New Street Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.44.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total transaction of $80,154.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,109,833.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.42, for a total transaction of $81,506.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,207,372.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

