We Are One Seven LLC Decreases Holdings in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD)

We Are One Seven LLC cut its holdings in shares of Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 526 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Arjuna Capital increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 1.8% in the second quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 21,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,744,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 14.7% in the second quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 4,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 14.5% in the second quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 22.3% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares during the period. 95.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prologis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $86.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Prologis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (up from $85.00) on shares of Prologis in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.32.

NYSE:PLD opened at $93.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $57.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.99. Prologis Inc has a twelve month low of $63.28 and a twelve month high of $93.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $712.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $715.40 million. Prologis had a net margin of 53.87% and a return on equity of 6.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Prologis Inc will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.97%.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

