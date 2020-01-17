We Are One Seven LLC Boosts Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

We Are One Seven LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,000 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,016 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the third quarter worth $28,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the third quarter worth $30,000. C J Advisory Inc purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the third quarter worth $31,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 58.5% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. 52.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Oracle from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.67.

Shares of Oracle stock traded up $0.67 during trading on Thursday, hitting $55.43. 9,865,146 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,087,132. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.10. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $47.81 and a 52-week high of $60.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.13.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Oracle had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 56.86%. The firm had revenue of $9.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.38%.

In related news, Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 225,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total transaction of $12,294,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 135,813 shares in the company, valued at $7,420,822.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 9,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.59, for a total transaction of $540,434.50. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 289,193 shares of company stock worth $15,846,893. 36.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

