We Are One Seven LLC Acquires 1,164 Shares of Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY)

We Are One Seven LLC raised its holdings in Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,897 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Etsy during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,681,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Etsy by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 26,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Etsy by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,966 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Etsy by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 46,672 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 13,823 shares during the period. Finally, AMP Capital Investors Ltd bought a new position in shares of Etsy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $384,000. 99.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ETSY. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Etsy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Etsy in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Etsy in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Etsy from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Etsy in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Etsy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.30.

NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $50.90 on Friday. Etsy Inc has a twelve month low of $39.76 and a twelve month high of $73.35. The company has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.73. The company has a current ratio of 6.11, a quick ratio of 6.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.12. Etsy had a return on equity of 25.62% and a net margin of 14.14%. The business had revenue of $197.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.31 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Etsy Inc will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

