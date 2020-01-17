WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WD-40 Company is a tribe of passionate, committed professionals, all dedicated to the same goal: to create positive lasting memories in every interaction they have. They’re a global marketing organization dedicated to creating positive lasting memories by developing and selling products that solve problems in workshops, factories and homes around the world. They offer multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid form under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand for various consumer uses; and specialty maintenance products that comprise penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand name. The company also provides products under the WD-40 Bike product brand consisting of wet and dry chain lubricants, heavy-duty degreasers, and foaming wash products for avid and recreational cyclists, bike enthusiasts, and mechanics; multi-purpose and specialty drip oils, and spray lubricant products. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. DA Davidson downgraded WD-40 from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $209.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub downgraded WD-40 from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded WD-40 from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st.

Shares of WDFC traded up $1.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $192.46. The stock had a trading volume of 2,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,691. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.92 and a beta of 0.25. WD-40 has a 1-year low of $153.91 and a 1-year high of $199.48.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $98.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.00 million. WD-40 had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 36.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that WD-40 will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. This is an increase from WD-40’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. WD-40’s payout ratio is 60.70%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in WD-40 during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,547,000. Baxter Bros Inc. acquired a new position in WD-40 during the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in WD-40 by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,490 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in WD-40 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $300,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in WD-40 by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 58,062 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,657,000 after purchasing an additional 3,169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bicycle maintenance products comprising wet and dry chain lubricants, chain cleaners and degreasers, and foaming wash products for avid and recreational cyclists, bike enthusiasts, and mechanics under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

