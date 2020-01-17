Wayfair (NYSE:W) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Wayfair (NYSE:W) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $106.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 0.14% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Wayfair strengthening direct retail business across the international regions remains a major positive. Further, the company remains confident about its prospects in markets, such as, U.K. and Germany as it has made efforts to expand its house-brand offerings in these countries. However, the company’s business has been facing growth headwinds due to exchange rate and weaker consumer spending. It is aggressively investing in international regions. Although these investments will boost Wayfair’s international presence, it will obstruct margin expansion. Also, increasing advertising expenditures and rising competition from e-commerce giants pose risks. In addition, the stock has underperformed the industry in the past year.”

W has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective (down from $120.00) on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Wayfair and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Wayfair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Wayfair from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $175.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wayfair has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.52.

NYSE:W traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.85. The stock had a trading volume of 514,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,048,860. Wayfair has a twelve month low of $78.61 and a twelve month high of $173.72. The stock has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.87 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.72.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($2.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.89) by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.28) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Wayfair will post -10.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $41,673.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 143,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,460,488. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Edmond Macri sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $144,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,621 shares of company stock worth $1,415,765. 33.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair during the second quarter valued at about $77,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair during the second quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair during the second quarter valued at about $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

