Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B) Hits New 1-Year High at $181.50

Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO.B)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $181.50 and last traded at $181.50, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $181.50.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 3.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.55. The company has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.92 and a beta of 0.79.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The construction company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Watsco had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

