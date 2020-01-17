Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Waste Management (NYSE:WM) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $123.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 2.62% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $125.00 target price on shares of Waste Management and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America cut shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Waste Management has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.42.

WM traded up $0.37 on Friday, hitting $119.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 322,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,670,542. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.05. The firm has a market cap of $50.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.60. Waste Management has a 12 month low of $92.49 and a 12 month high of $121.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 28.63%. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Waste Management will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Tara J. Hmmer sold 4,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.36, for a total transaction of $511,960.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,803,695.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 3,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.97, for a total transaction of $350,443.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,224,159.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,797 shares of company stock worth $974,403 in the last three months. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 139.6% during the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 218 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 146.8% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 273,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 162,829 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Price Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 72.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

