Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Stock Holdings Lifted by Northstar Asset Management LLC

Northstar Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,023 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 647 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up about 0.9% of Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HNP Capital LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 2.6% during the second quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 1.9% during the second quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,063 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 24.9% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 386 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,644 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 64.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $145.12 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Walt Disney Co has a 1-year low of $107.32 and a 1-year high of $153.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.00.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. Walt Disney had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $19.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is 30.50%.

In other news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.32, for a total value of $162,854.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,789 shares in the company, valued at $15,040,086.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.20, for a total transaction of $642,686.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 135,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,897,235.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,837 shares of company stock valued at $2,759,138 over the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Imperial Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $143.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Consumer Edge started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.18.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

