Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Position Cut by B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management trimmed its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,369 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,225 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up about 1.1% of B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 27,707 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,061,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Walmart by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 962,281 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $106,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in Walmart by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 23,888 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Walmart by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 13,979 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in Walmart by 1,777.6% in the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 176,868 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $19,542,000 after purchasing an additional 167,448 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT stock traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $115.04. 3,744,736 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,218,285. Walmart Inc has a 12 month low of $93.11 and a 12 month high of $125.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $118.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.24 billion, a PE ratio of 23.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.35.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $126.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.08 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 18.47%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on WMT. Nomura began coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Walmart has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.22.

In other news, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 8,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total transaction of $989,443.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 216,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,846,039.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.91, for a total transaction of $9,852,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,783,450 shares in the company, valued at $322,629,689.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 178,300 shares of company stock worth $21,090,243. Corporate insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

