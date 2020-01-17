Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) Stake Reduced by Clean Yield Group

Clean Yield Group cut its position in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 333,429 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 36,091 shares during the quarter. Vodafone Group accounts for 2.0% of Clean Yield Group’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $6,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Balentine LLC grew its stake in Vodafone Group by 141.4% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vodafone Group during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Vodafone Group during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in Vodafone Group by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,582 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. 7.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on VOD shares. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub cut Vodafone Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vodafone Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine raised Vodafone Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Vodafone Group to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Vodafone Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.12.

VOD traded down $0.22 on Friday, hitting $20.08. 184,069 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,537,927. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.05. The company has a market cap of $54.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.74. Vodafone Group Plc has a twelve month low of $15.53 and a twelve month high of $21.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

