Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL) Shares Gap Up to $0.29

Vislink Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:VISL)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.29, but opened at $0.29. Vislink Technologies shares last traded at $0.32, with a volume of 6,379,709 shares trading hands.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.26 and its 200-day moving average is $0.69.
Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.01 million for the quarter. Vislink Technologies had a negative return on equity of 113.80% and a negative net margin of 46.58%.
About Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL)
Vislink Technologies, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and deployment of end-to-end live video communications solutions worldwide. The company designs, develops, and distributes TV news and broadcast microwave video systems under the IMT brand for broadcast, sports/entertainment/education, public safety, and defense markets, as well as provides engineering, integration, installation and commissioning services.
