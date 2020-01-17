Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL) Shares Gap Up to $0.29

Vislink Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:VISL)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.29, but opened at $0.29. Vislink Technologies shares last traded at $0.32, with a volume of 6,379,709 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.26 and its 200-day moving average is $0.69.

Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.01 million for the quarter. Vislink Technologies had a negative return on equity of 113.80% and a negative net margin of 46.58%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Vislink Technologies stock. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vislink Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:VISL) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 115,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000. Sabby Management LLC owned 0.80% of Vislink Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.43% of the company’s stock.

Vislink Technologies

Vislink Technologies, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and deployment of end-to-end live video communications solutions worldwide. The company designs, develops, and distributes TV news and broadcast microwave video systems under the IMT brand for broadcast, sports/entertainment/education, public safety, and defense markets, as well as provides engineering, integration, installation and commissioning services.

