Vishay Precision Group Inc (NYSE:VPG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $65.25 Million

Analysts expect that Vishay Precision Group Inc (NYSE:VPG) will report sales of $65.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Vishay Precision Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $65.49 million and the lowest is $65.00 million. Vishay Precision Group reported sales of $76.98 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Vishay Precision Group will report full year sales of $280.07 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $279.82 million to $280.32 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $290.08 million, with estimates ranging from $280.15 million to $300.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Vishay Precision Group.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $67.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.38 million. Vishay Precision Group had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 7.45%. The company’s revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS.

VPG stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.70. The company had a trading volume of 3,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,900. Vishay Precision Group has a 1-year low of $29.50 and a 1-year high of $41.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 3.12. The company has a market capitalization of $464.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.06.

In other news, Director Nokomis Capital, L.L.C. sold 1,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total value of $42,635.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 15,475 shares of company stock worth $545,227 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Vishay Precision Group by 3.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 768,344 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,218,000 after acquiring an additional 23,281 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 526,625 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $21,397,000 after acquiring an additional 6,547 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Vishay Precision Group by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 283,237 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $11,508,000 after acquiring an additional 38,242 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vishay Precision Group during the 2nd quarter worth $9,892,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Vishay Precision Group by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 215,918 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,069,000 after acquiring an additional 5,574 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets sensors, sensor-based measurement systems, specialty resistors, and strain gages in Asia, the United States, Israel, Europe, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Foil Technology Products, Force Sensors, and Weighing and Control Systems.

