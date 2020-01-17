Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU) Stock Holdings Boosted by Summit Creek Advisors LLC

Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU) by 80.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 244,170 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,826 shares during the period. Virtusa comprises 1.7% of Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings in Virtusa were worth $11,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VRTU. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Virtusa by 1,640.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 644 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in Virtusa during the second quarter valued at about $237,000. Man Group plc boosted its stake in Virtusa by 18.8% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 6,521 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Virtusa by 94.1% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,362 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 3,569 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in Virtusa by 10.6% during the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 9,070 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. 86.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Thomas R. Holler sold 10,525 shares of Virtusa stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.99, for a total value of $452,469.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,557,121.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sundararajan Narayanan sold 613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total transaction of $27,793.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 96,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,384,514.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,035 shares of company stock valued at $2,401,303 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTU traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.67. The company had a trading volume of 6,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,709. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 29.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Virtusa Co. has a 1-year low of $31.99 and a 1-year high of $57.00.

Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $328.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.07 million. Virtusa had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 2.63%. On average, research analysts expect that Virtusa Co. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VRTU shares. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Virtusa in a report on Monday, November 11th. Cowen cut shares of Virtusa from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of Virtusa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Virtusa in a report on Saturday, October 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Virtusa from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Virtusa has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.14.

Virtusa Corporation provides digital engineering and information technology (IT) outsourcing services worldwide. The company offers business and IT consulting services, including advisory/target operating model, business process re-engineering/business management, transformational solution consulting, and business/technology alignment analysis; omni-channel digital strategy, experience design accelerated solution design, and employee engagement; and application portfolio rationalization, SDLC transformation, and BA competency transformation services.

