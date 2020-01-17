VirnetX (NYSEAMERICAN:VHC) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

VirnetX Holding Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:VHC) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.13. VirnetX shares last traded at $4.01, with a volume of 14,929 shares.

VirnetX (NYSEAMERICAN:VHC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hudson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VirnetX in the fourth quarter worth $113,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VirnetX in the third quarter worth $73,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of VirnetX in the third quarter worth $106,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of VirnetX by 11.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,236,836 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,679,000 after acquiring an additional 124,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in VirnetX by 15.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 138,121 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 18,040 shares during the last quarter.

VirnetX Holding Corporation, through its subsidiary VirnetX, Inc, operates as an Internet security software and technology company primarily in the United States. The company develops software and technology solutions, including secure domain name registry and GABRIEL Connection Technology that are designed to secure communications over the Internet, as well as enable organizations and individuals to establish communities of secure, registered users, and transmit information between various devices, networks, and operating systems.

