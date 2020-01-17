Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Viomi Technology Co., Ltd develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled home products such as water purifiers, refrigerator, fan, water dispenser, water heaters and washing machines through its subsidiaries. Viomi Technology Co., Ltd is based in Haizhu Dist Guangzhou, China. “

Get Viomi Technology alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Viomi Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th.

NASDAQ:VIOT traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.58. The company had a trading volume of 10,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,973. Viomi Technology has a 52-week low of $7.36 and a 52-week high of $15.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.59. The company has a market capitalization of $570.07 million, a PE ratio of 31.36 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). Viomi Technology had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 6.66%. The company had revenue of $149.63 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Viomi Technology will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Viomi Technology by 56.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,505,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,210,000 after buying an additional 542,166 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Viomi Technology during the second quarter valued at about $4,055,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Viomi Technology by 69.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 128,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 53,014 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Viomi Technology during the third quarter valued at about $895,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Viomi Technology during the second quarter valued at about $374,000. Institutional investors own 17.67% of the company’s stock.

About Viomi Technology

Viomi Technology Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled (IoT-enabled) smart home products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IoT-enabled smart home products, including smart water purification systems; smart kitchen products, such as refrigerators, oven steamers, dishwashers, range hoods, and gas stoves; and other smart products comprising smart water kettles, washing machines, water heaters, and others.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Viomi Technology (VIOT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Viomi Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viomi Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.