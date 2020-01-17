Violich Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Violich Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,404 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 5.4% of Violich Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $24,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.9% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 39,076 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock traded up $12.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1,451.70. 1,172,918 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,487,129. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,359.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,249.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $986.86 billion, a PE ratio of 30.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $1,025.00 and a one year high of $1,451.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.57 by ($2.45). Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 21.04%. The business had revenue of $40.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $13.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 2,085,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total value of $109,659,195.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,400.04, for a total value of $915,626.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,566,644.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,344,673 shares of company stock valued at $316,380,721 over the last three months. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GOOG. BidaskClub upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,486.44.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

