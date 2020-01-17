Violich Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR)

Violich Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kroger by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 54,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in Kroger by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its holdings in Kroger by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kroger by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, Covington Capital Management boosted its holdings in Kroger by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 5,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Kroger alerts:

KR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Kroger from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Kroger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Kroger from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Kroger currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.68.

NYSE KR traded down $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $28.08. 5,537,525 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,749,104. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.16. The company has a market cap of $23.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.61. Kroger Co has a 12 month low of $20.70 and a 12 month high of $29.97.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $27.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.18 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 20.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kroger Co will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 15,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $431,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 121,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,390,380. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark C. Tuffin sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.44, for a total value of $73,944.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 188,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,355,394.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Featured Article: Most Active Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kroger Co (NYSE:KR).

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.