Violich Capital Management Inc. Raises Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Violich Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 293.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 67,496 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 50,320 shares during the quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guidant Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Comcast during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Personal Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Comcast by 44.2% during the third quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 790 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Comcast by 33.7% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the third quarter worth about $45,000. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMCSA traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $46.87. 24,128,239 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,008,648. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.47. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $34.67 and a 1-year high of $47.27.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $26.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.77 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The company’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 7th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.94%.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a $53.00 target price on shares of Comcast and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $57.00 target price on shares of Comcast and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.52.

In other news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 508,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.98, for a total value of $22,860,995.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,108,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $184,801,319.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David N. Watson sold 78,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total transaction of $3,410,627.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 564,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,648,396.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 591,948 shares of company stock valued at $26,526,254. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

