Violich Capital Management Inc. Purchases 7,050 Shares of Green Brick Partners Inc (NASDAQ:GRBK)

Violich Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Green Brick Partners Inc (NASDAQ:GRBK) by 58.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,050 shares during the quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Green Brick Partners were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GRBK. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Green Brick Partners by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,600,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,302,000 after purchasing an additional 129,445 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Green Brick Partners by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,204,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,006,000 after purchasing an additional 45,698 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Green Brick Partners by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 279,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 9,847 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Green Brick Partners by 4,546.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 261,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 256,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Green Brick Partners by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 201,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 4,445 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kathleen Olsen sold 4,000 shares of Green Brick Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total transaction of $45,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,238.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 52.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on GRBK. TheStreet upgraded shares of Green Brick Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Green Brick Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Green Brick Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Green Brick Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Green Brick Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Shares of Green Brick Partners stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.94. 90,217 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,074. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 8.93 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.36. Green Brick Partners Inc has a twelve month low of $7.89 and a twelve month high of $12.00. The company has a market cap of $577.08 million, a PE ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.23.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.06. Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The business had revenue of $209.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Green Brick Partners Inc will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About Green Brick Partners

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in Builder Operations and Land Development segments. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots; and land and construction financing business.

