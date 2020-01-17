Violich Capital Management Inc. Increases Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Violich Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,526 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for about 0.9% of Violich Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $4,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Palisade Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 21,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 139.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 15,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 8,777 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 45,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,182,000 after acquiring an additional 7,618 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 165.8% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 7,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 4,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,722,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 74.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $91.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $228.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.52. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.05 and a fifty-two week high of $92.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $89.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.59.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.59 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.16% and a net margin of 20.26%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.61 dividend. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 56.22%.

In related news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 102,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total value of $9,119,201.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,478,884.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.69.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

See Also: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.