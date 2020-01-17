Violich Capital Management Inc. Has $1.47 Million Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Violich Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,653 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,804 shares during the quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $1,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,480,351 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,967,308,000 after buying an additional 6,884,914 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,365,328 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,677,609,000 after buying an additional 9,386,180 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,311,398 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $669,297,000 after buying an additional 2,630,424 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,002,841 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $402,383,000 after buying an additional 28,283 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1,074.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,602,173 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $181,118,000 after buying an additional 3,295,338 shares during the period. 78.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE OXY traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $46.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,753,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,882,482. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.85. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $37.25 and a twelve month high of $68.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32, a PEG ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 0.88.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.30). Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 63.07%.

In related news, Director William R. Klesse acquired 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.31 per share, for a total transaction of $471,720.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 113,203 shares in the company, valued at $4,450,009.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William R. Klesse acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.09 per share, for a total transaction of $228,540.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 119,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,540,442.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 35,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,393,129. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on OXY shares. Mizuho raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Bank of America set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Occidental Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.08.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

