Violich Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Violich Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,030 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International accounts for 1.7% of Violich Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $7,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.3% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125,089 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $21,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.9% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 17,533 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,967,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.9% in the second quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 28,180 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,919,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 11.1% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,310 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.8% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,572,109 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $435,201,000 after acquiring an additional 21,401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HON. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $189.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Monday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen set a $180.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.42.

Shares of NYSE:HON traded up $1.53 on Thursday, reaching $182.26. 2,215,388 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,474,480. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.09. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.19 and a fifty-two week high of $183.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $177.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $9.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.12 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

