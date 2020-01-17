Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $25.50

Shares of Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $25.50 and traded as low as $23.04. Village Super Market shares last traded at $23.12, with a volume of 1,204 shares traded.

Several research firms have weighed in on VLGEA. TheStreet cut Village Super Market from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub cut Village Super Market from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th.

Get Village Super Market alerts:

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $332.68 million, a PE ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 0.37.

Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. Village Super Market had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 1.32%. The business had revenue of $407.40 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VLGEA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Village Super Market by 1,143.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Village Super Market by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Village Super Market by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Village Super Market during the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Village Super Market by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 11,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. 45.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Village Super Market Company Profile (NASDAQ:VLGEA)

Village Super Market, Inc operates a chain of supermarkets in the United States. Its stores feature specialty departments, such as an on-site bakery, an expanded delicatessen, various natural and organic foods, ethnic and international foods, prepared foods, and pharmacies. The company operates a chain of 30 ShopRite supermarkets, including 18 located in northern New Jersey, 8 located in southern New Jersey, 2 located in Maryland, 1 located in northeastern Pennsylvania, and 1 in Bronx, New York City.

Featured Article: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Village Super Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Village Super Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.