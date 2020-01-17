Vigilant Capital Management LLC Purchases 7,500 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 246,966 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $14,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 104.0% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. 88.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Activision Blizzard stock traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,744,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,583,558. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 3.43. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.85 and a 12 month high of $60.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.10. The company has a market capitalization of $46.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.83.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 23.66% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America set a $62.00 price objective on Activision Blizzard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Barclays set a $63.00 target price on Activision Blizzard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura lifted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Activision Blizzard has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.96.

In related news, COO Collister Johnson sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.43, for a total transaction of $199,234.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 280,983 shares in the company, valued at $14,731,938.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

