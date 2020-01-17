Vigilant Capital Management LLC Has $905,000 Stock Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 17.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 675 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HGK Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Lam Research by 20.5% during the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in Lam Research by 18.6% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Lam Research by 0.3% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,297 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,873,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

In other Lam Research news, SVP Kevin Jennings sold 164 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.15, for a total transaction of $46,928.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 18,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.03, for a total transaction of $5,215,907.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 73,576 shares of company stock valued at $20,803,977. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America raised shares of Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Lam Research from $255.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. BidaskClub raised Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $313.00 target price (up from $261.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $268.55.

Shares of LRCX traded down $0.54 on Friday, reaching $305.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,009,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,411,429. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $136.65 and a twelve month high of $307.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $286.14 and a 200-day moving average of $242.13.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 22.38% and a return on equity of 43.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 15.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 10th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.62%.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Recommended Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.