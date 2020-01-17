Vigilant Capital Management LLC Has $347,000 Position in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 43.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,623 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Zoetis by 40,874.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,078,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,376,000 after purchasing an additional 7,061,550 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 6.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,150,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,537,000 after purchasing an additional 185,555 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 12.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,397,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,688,000 after purchasing an additional 256,715 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 9.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,356,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,659,000 after purchasing an additional 212,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 8.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,979,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,612,000 after purchasing an additional 147,442 shares in the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ZTS traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $140.01. The stock had a trading volume of 60,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,711,059. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $129.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.57. Zoetis Inc has a 52 week low of $82.26 and a 52 week high of $139.40.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 70.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Zoetis Inc will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.09%.

ZTS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $100.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $138.00 target price on shares of Zoetis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Zoetis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.47.

In related news, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 2,199 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.41, for a total transaction of $302,164.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.99, for a total value of $531,052.37. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,949,278.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 126,116 shares of company stock valued at $15,099,357 in the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

