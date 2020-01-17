Vigilant Capital Management LLC Has $236,000 Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 605 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 2,992.9% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 433 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.5% during the third quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,859 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,576,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 7.2% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,603 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 122.6% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,013 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LMT traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $425.50. 685,676 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,393,854. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $117.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $395.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $382.55. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $270.84 and a 1-year high of $425.74.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $5.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.64. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 221.59%. The business had revenue of $15.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 21.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 26th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the aerospace company to buy up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Buckingham Research lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Lockheed Martin from $395.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $364.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $387.91.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

