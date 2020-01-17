Vigilant Capital Management LLC Has $15.95 Million Stock Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,369 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the quarter. TE Connectivity makes up about 1.8% of Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $15,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TEL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in TE Connectivity by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,331,319 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,426,234,000 after buying an additional 86,271 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 4.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,809,367 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,610,001,000 after buying an additional 698,506 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 7.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,659,858 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,404,121,000 after buying an additional 953,793 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,623,826 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,176,288,000 after buying an additional 118,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 75.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,783,817 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $352,576,000 after buying an additional 1,622,398 shares during the last quarter. 90.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TEL shares. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on TE Connectivity in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised TE Connectivity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Citigroup cut shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of TE Connectivity from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of TE Connectivity from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.18.

In other TE Connectivity news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 9,835 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $925,571.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,275,417.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 34,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $3,280,015.83. Following the sale, the director now owns 164,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,465,284.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TEL traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $99.87. The stock had a trading volume of 34,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,612,910. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.83. The firm has a market cap of $33.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.14. TE Connectivity Ltd has a one year low of $74.84 and a one year high of $100.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The electronics maker reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 13.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

