Vigilant Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,953 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,790 shares during the period. Sherwin-Williams makes up 2.1% of Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $18,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,927 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,214,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares during the period. Wendell David Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 1,190 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 451 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth $534,000. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,432 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,337,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Aaron M. Erter sold 3,280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.62, for a total transaction of $1,904,433.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,940,087.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John G. Morikis sold 14,734 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.92, for a total value of $8,500,339.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,120 shares in the company, valued at $64,107,350.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,264 shares of company stock worth $12,827,698. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHW stock traded up $8.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $593.54. 15,468 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 556,873. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $575.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $543.09. Sherwin-Williams Co has a 12-month low of $383.02 and a 12-month high of $597.00. The stock has a market cap of $53.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.06, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.46 by $0.19. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 50.96% and a net margin of 7.81%. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 21.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on SHW shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $589.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 21st. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $550.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $606.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Sherwin-Williams has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $579.52.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Featured Story: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.