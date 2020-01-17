Viberate Price Hits $0.0200 on Top Exchanges (VIB)

Viberate (CURRENCY:VIB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 17th. Over the last seven days, Viberate has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar. Viberate has a market cap of $3.85 million and $829,882.00 worth of Viberate was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Viberate token can currently be bought for about $0.0200 or 0.00000226 BTC on popular exchanges including Upbit, IDEX, Livecoin and Bittrex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002622 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $301.70 or 0.03405708 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011339 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.49 or 0.00197442 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00030484 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00127618 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Viberate Profile

Viberate’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 192,159,794 tokens. The Reddit community for Viberate is /r/viberate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Viberate’s official Twitter account is @viberate and its Facebook page is accessible here . Viberate’s official website is www.viberate.com

Viberate Token Trading

Viberate can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Binance, IDEX, Bancor Network, Upbit, Livecoin, Bittrex, Coinbe and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viberate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Viberate should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Viberate using one of the exchanges listed above.

