Versarien (LON:VRS) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $101.92

Versarien PLC (LON:VRS) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $101.92 and traded as low as $73.50. Versarien shares last traded at $75.00, with a volume of 500,836 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.07. The company has a market capitalization of $115.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 88.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 101.92.

About Versarien (LON:VRS)

Versarien plc, an engineering materials company, provides engineering solutions for various industry sectors in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Graphene and Plastic Products, and Hard Wear and Metallic Products. The Graphene and Plastic Products segment offers graphene products, such as Nanene, a few-layer graphene; and Hexotene, a few-layer hexagonal boron nitride nano-platelet powder, as well as a range of electrically conductive graphene inks for various printing processes, substrates, and applications under the Graphinks name.

Read More: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Versarien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Versarien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.