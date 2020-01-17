Vermilion Energy Inc Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.23 (TSE:VET)

Vermilion Energy Inc (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share on Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th.

Shares of Vermilion Energy stock opened at C$21.41 on Friday. Vermilion Energy has a 12-month low of C$17.13 and a 12-month high of C$36.83. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$20.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$21.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.01.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$391.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$395.32 million. Analysts predict that Vermilion Energy will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VET has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. CIBC lowered their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$32.50 to C$25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$24.00 to C$20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Vermilion Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$29.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$26.46.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy Inc acquires, explores, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Canada, France, the Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and Central and Eastern Europe. It owns 80% interest in 544,500 net acres of developed land and 87% interest in 439,800 net acres of undeveloped land, and 397 net producing natural gas wells and 3,346 net producing oil wells; and 96% interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 92% interest in 251,800 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 337 net producing oil wells and 2 net producing gas wells.

