Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) Shares Up 6.1%

Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO)’s stock price shot up 6.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $16.51 and last traded at $16.43, 380,553 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 61% from the average session volume of 236,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.49.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VECO. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Veeco Instruments in a report on Friday, November 29th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price (up from $15.00) on shares of Veeco Instruments in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Veeco Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Veeco Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veeco Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.75.

The stock has a market capitalization of $803.48 million, a PE ratio of -410.75 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.41 and its 200-day moving average is $12.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $108.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.37 million. Veeco Instruments had a negative net margin of 47.03% and a negative return on equity of 6.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Peter J. Simone sold 4,549 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.46, for a total transaction of $74,876.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $605,020.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 11.2% during the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 11,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 43.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,947 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 75.9% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 19,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 8,425 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 8.5% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 21,243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Veeco Instruments during the second quarter worth about $315,000. 85.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO)

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. It offers metal organic chemical vapor deposition systems; packaging lithography equipment; precision surface processing systems; laser annealing systems; ion beam deposition and etch systems; molecular beam epitaxy systems; 3D wafer inspection systems; and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems.

