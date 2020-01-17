Vanstar Mining Resources (CVE:VSR) Trading Down 1.1%

Vanstar Mining Resources Inc. (CVE:VSR)’s share price fell 1.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.44 and last traded at C$0.45, 26,000 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 44% from the average session volume of 46,522 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.45.

The stock has a market cap of $22.29 million and a PE ratio of -34.23. The company has a current ratio of 36.26, a quick ratio of 36.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.39 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.28.

Vanstar Mining Resources Company Profile (CVE:VSR)

Vanstar Mining Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mining properties in Canada. It primarily explores for and produces gold deposits. The company's flagship project is the Nelligan project, including Liam, Dan, 36, and Renard gold zones located in the Chapais-Chibougameau region of northern Quebec.

